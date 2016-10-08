102-Year-old Crosses Off ‘Being Arrested’ From Her Bucket List

Putting a grandma who hasn’t committed a crime into handcuffs may seem like a waste of an afternoon for these police officers, but they couldn’t resist the whacky request of 102-year-old Edie Simms.

After celebrating her recent birthday, Edie thought it was about time to complete one of the final items on her bucket list: sitting in the back of a police car like a criminal.

The elderly woman had donated over 400 hand-stitched items of clothing to the senior home, so the staff arranged for her to give them out in person, for the first time, and to arrive on the arms of her ‘arresting’ officers.

After passing out her gifts, Edie took some fab photos with the boys in blue to remember the occasion and participated in a game of bingo. She also had some words of advice for a television reporter.

“Keep going, don’t ever stop whatever it is you’re doing and spend some time doing community service,” Edie said before concluding her day of ‘crime’. “Sometimes the person you reach out and touch is the only person that they will talk to in a day.”

(WATCH the video below)

