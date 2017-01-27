After 180 Resumés, Donated New Suit Finally Lands Homeless Man a Job Uplift

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

After dozens of failed resumé submissions, Brian Smith finally landed the job he needed all thanks to some sharp new threads.

But then he heard about a special deal at Utah Woolen Mills, a clothing store in Salt Lake City. For every suit that the shop sells, they donate one to someone in the process of turning their lives around.

Brian was given the suit on Saturday and landed the job three days later.

