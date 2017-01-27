200 Dog Statues Across Chicago Will Honor Fallen Police

As a way of honoring fallen Chicago police officers, 200 painted fiberglass dog statues will be erected around the city to benefit the officers’ families.

The project is similar to that of Horses of Honor, a campaign that raised $480,000 for supporting Chicago police forces and family by auctioning off 125 life-sized horse statues in 2014.

“Building on the success of Horses of Honor, K-9 for Cops brings together two great organizations, the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation and PAWS Chicago,” Chicago Police Memorial Foundation Executive Director Phil Cline said in a news release.

“We are honored to partner with the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, whose police officers and K9s are on the front lines protecting our communities every day,” PAWS Chicago founder Paula Fasseas said in the release.

