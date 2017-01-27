200 Dog Statues Across Chicago Will Honor Fallen Police

As a way of honoring fallen Chicago police officers, 200 painted fiberglass dog statues will be erected around the city to benefit the officers’ families.

The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation is partnering with PAWS Chicago for the 54-inch statues to be on display from July 23rd through Labor Day. Each figure can be sponsored for up to $2,000 and purchased after the art campaign for an extra $500. The funds will be divided amongst the two organizations, benefitting both medical care for pets and the care of families related to police officers killed or wounded in the line of duty.

The project is similar to that of Horses of Honor, a campaign that raised $480,000 for supporting Chicago police forces and family by auctioning off 125 life-sized horse statues in 2014.

“Building on the success of Horses of Honor, K-9 for Cops brings together two great organizations, the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation and PAWS Chicago,” Chicago Police Memorial Foundation Executive Director Phil Cline said in a news release.

“We are honored to partner with the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, whose police officers and K9s are on the front lines protecting our communities every day,” PAWS Chicago founder Paula Fasseas said in the release.

