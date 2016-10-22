87-Year-old Rescued After 4 Days in Bathtub Thanks to Concerned Waitress Uplift

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

Doreen Mann has been making regular visits into Tomassi’s café for the last ten years – so when she didn’t show up for her regular cup of tea and slice of cake, Sonia Congrave became worried.

As it turned out, Doreen had been taking a bath at her home in Southend when her knees gave out and she became unable to climb out.

RELATED: Mysterious Cat Rescues Injured Tourist From Swiss Mountains

Sonia eventually called the Essex Police and asked them to check on the elderly woman’s house to make sure she was okay. The law enforcement officers heard Doreen’s cries for help and were able to pull her out of the tub to safety.

Doreen and Sonia’s close friendship has resulted in the 39-year-old waitress buying her a phone in case she ever finds herself in trouble again.

“I’m just glad she’s okay, I’m glad nothing bad happened,” Sonia says in the video below. “I think it would be nice for us all to take a bit of a time-out to remember our neighbors or remember the lady down the road who you haven’t seen in a few days and just give a knock or a phone call. Just say ‘Hey, are you alright?’”

(WATCH the video below)

Click To Share This Sweet Story With Your Friends