‘Bag Ladies’ Turn Plastic Bags into Sleeping Mats for the Homeless

Inspiring by Good News Network

A group of Tennessee women who call themselves “The Bag Ladies” have crocheted themselves a niche where they can help the homeless and save the environment at the same time.

They are collecting plastic bags and turning them into sleeping mats using kindness and crochet hooks.

They get together every Thursday at Second Baptist Church in Union City, cut the bags into strips and crochet away the day.

The Bag Ladies aren’t the only ones using this clever idea. Honor Students in Michigan are weaving “Miles of Mats” for the homeless, while keeping pesky plastic out of the landfills and rivers.

