Beloved Teacher Has Different Secret Handshakes for All 40 Students

Beloved Teacher Has Different Secret Handshakes for All 40 Students

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

This teacher is giving kids a lesson in being special by giving them all individually special hand shakes.

The educator got the idea when he heard that LeBron James had developed special handshakes with all of his team mates to build morale – his students have taken it in stride.

From dabbing to the dougie – no two of these adorable greetings are the same.

(WATCH the video below)

