Cyclists Volunteer to Give Nature Rides to Wheelchair Bound

by McKinley Corbley

For elderly or disabled people confined to wheelchairs, it may be impossible to enjoy the health benefits that come with bicycling.

But now with the Healing Rides program, they’re given the same joy of biking as anyone else.

Over 150 participants have benefited mentally and physically from the outdoor activity, including the founder of Healing Rides Barbara Brown. Barbara turned to biking after her battle with cancer in 2014. After experiencing its incredible therapeutic qualities, she launched Healing Rides in 2015.

“I know first hand what it is like to be so weak from treatment, that getting outside for fresh air and sunshine seems like an impossible event,” says Barbara. “Since that time, I have learned about the Duet Bike Chair. This bike chair, along with big-hearted volunteer drivers, can help others feel like part of the world again by feeling the warmth of the sun on their faces, and fresh air in their lungs.”

(Photo by Barbara Brown)