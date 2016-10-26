Daughter Gets Dad’s Long Lost Message in a Bottle 50 Years Later Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

This bottle had been sailing the Atlantic Ocean for over 50 years and 1,500 miles before it washed up at the feet of Clint Buffington.

The writing teacher from Utah was vacationing on the Turks and Caicos islands when he saw a dirty coke bottle with something sealed inside on the beach.

Clint managed to hunt down the Beachcomber Motel in Hampton, New Hampshire where he found Paula Pierce – the daughter of the man who wrote the message 50 years ago.

The note had read “Return to 419 Ocean Blvd. and receive a reward of $150 from Tina, owner of the Beachcomber” – and that’s exactly what Clint flew all the way to New Hampshire to do.

RELATED: 14 Yrs After Receiving Shoebox Gift, Filipino Girl Marries Boy Who Sent it

“And it just hit me, it was my father’s writing,” Pierce told WMUR. “And I was shocked.”

Though Paula’s mother and father are long gone along with the Beachcomber Motel, the surprise reunion with the note pulled on her heartstrings.

“This is special because it brings back a piece of him, a piece of her, a piece of my childhood, a piece of the Beachcomber,” Pierce said. “All of these things are very hard to lose.”

Good on her father’s word, Paula insisted on paying Buffinton the promised reward.

Click To Share This Story With Your Friends – Photo by Infomastern, CC