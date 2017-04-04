Doris Day Finds Out She’s Actually 95: “It’s Great To Finally Know” Culture

Monday was the birthday of beloved Hollywood starlet Doris Day; and she was shocked to find out that she was actually two years older than she thought she was.

“I’ve always said that age is just a number and I have never paid much attention to birthdays, but it’s great to finally know how old I really am!” Day told the Associated Press on Sunday.

Whatever her age, the movie darling is just as timeless as she has ever been. Happy birthday, Doris!

