Elon Musk Joins Donald Trump's Team of Advisories

McKinley Corbley

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has joined the business advisory team for President-elect Donald Trump, along with Uber CEO Travis Kalanick.

After being named to Trump’s Strategic and Policy Forum, they joined him for a meeting Wednesday in New York that included more than a dozen tech CEO giants of Silicon Valley offering input on a variety of topics.

“America has the most innovative and vibrant companies in the world, and the pioneering CEOs joining this forum today are at the top of their fields,” Trump said in a statement. “My administration is going to work together with the private sector to improve the business climate and make it attractive for firms to create new jobs across the United States from Silicon Valley to the heartland.”

Other technology titans in attendance were Apple CEO Tim Cook, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and Google co-founder Larry Page.

Elon Musk had publicly expressed doubts about Trump being the best candidate for president, but likely hopes his participation can make a positive difference for the United States moving forward.

