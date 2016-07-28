Employees Surprise CEO Who Gave $70,000 Minimum Wage With A $70K Tesla News

Business by Terry Turner

A CEO’s decision to set a $70,000 minimum wage for his employees more than a year ago isn’t just paying off for his company, his workers are paying him back with a huge thank you gift — a new Tesla.

Dan Price went through a range of emotions, crying, laughing, hugging, and even jumping into the arms of his employees when they surprised him with his $70,000 dream car outside the Gravity Payments headquarters in Seattle, Washington.

RELATED: Man with Brain Injury Cries Tears of Joy When Lowe’s Offers Job to Him –and his Dog

Price decided to raise the starting wage at his company in April, 2015 after he overheard a worker talking about how she could barely make ends meet on her salary. He cut his own salary to $70,000 a year to help pay for his employees’ raises.

Some in the business world criticized his move, saying it would run the company out of business and drive higher salaried workers away. But the exact opposite has happened.

WATCH: Tesla’s New Affordable Electric Car Went on Sale, Website Swamped With Orders

The company recently released an infographic on how the first year has shaped up since the 5-digit minimum wage took effect.

Turnover is at the lowest level in Gravity’s history, the company received an influx of 30,000 resumes, and added 50 additional positions since the raises were enacted. The company, which processes credit card transactions for small businesses, has also seen its own business boom. The number of transactions for clients have increased 30% and profits have nearly doubled in the past year—from $3.5 million to $6.5 million— with more companies signing up.

RELATED: Dollywood Adds Calming Room to Help Kids With Sensory Overload (Video)

Price also likes to talk about the quality of life for his employees since taking home the extra pay.

It’s let them move to more pricey homes and apartments closer to the office, cutting commute times by six hours a day, and increased contributions to retirement accounts by 130%. He even credits the added financial security with a “baby boom” in the office — where in the past there were no more than two birth announcements annually, but ten in the last year.

The car’s $70,000 price tag is also symbolic of the life-changing minimum wage he set.

CHECK OUT: Amazon Buys Old Hotel in Seattle and Turns it Into a Homeless Shelter

“I think this is just the ultimate way of saying, ‘Thank you,’” employee Alyssa O’Neal says in the video below. “He’s been up to bat for us, so we figured we could do something nice for him.

(WATCH the surprise moment in the video below)

Republish

Reprint SHARE this Wealth of Inspiration…