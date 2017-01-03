Finally a Revolutionary Redesign for the Ironing Board – What a Time-Saver!

Finally a Revolutionary Redesign for the Ironing Board – What a Time-Saver!

by -
0

flippr-ironing-youtube

The household ironing board has not been redesigned since its invention in 1892 – until now.

The Flippr is a crowdfunded ironing board that has been modified and streamlined for easier use. The design claims to cut the average ironing time from eight minutes to two minutes by using several features such as a torso-shaped board with 360 degree rotation and clothing clips for keeping pants in place.

RELATEDAutism-Friendly Clothing Dumps Zips, Buttons and Tags, Offers GPS

The frame also has eight levels of height adjustment and wheels for easy transportation.

632 different backers donated over $240,000 to the prototype’s Indiegogo campaign for the product’s manufacturing – pushing it 810% over its goal.

(WATCH the video below)

 

Iron Out Negativity: Click To Share This Nifty Product With Your Friends – OR, Republish
Reprint

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

COMMENTS