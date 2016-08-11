Flight Attendant Adopts Stray Dog That Always Awaited Her Return From Countries Abroad Uplift

Pets by McKinley Corbley

When Olivia Sievers paid attention to this poor little pooch outside of her hotel, it was love at first sight – he only had puppy eyes for her.

Once she’d given him some love and food, the dog refused to leave her side and followed her all the way to the building.

Sievers played with the pup – who she named Rubio – whenever she had the chance. In exchange, Rubio would faithfully wait for her outside of her hotel even if it sometimes took hours for her to rejoin him.

When it came time for Olivia to return to Germany, she sadly bid her new friend a fond farewell, expecting to never see him again.

Two months later, when she was back in Argentina for work, Rubio was still awaiting for her outside her hotel.

Despite efforts to get him adopted by a local family, the hound always ran away to join the flight attendant once more.

Sievers finally adopted the dog herself, bringing him all the way back to Germany where he has settled in quite nicely with her other pooches and enjoyed long afternoons romping in the back yard.

