Girl Exits Line For Player’s Autographs to Ask Female Solider For Hers...

Girl Exits Line For Player’s Autographs to Ask Female Solider For Hers Instead

by -
0

Olivia Russell-Youtube

Little Makenna Woodburn had been standing in line for an autograph from the Boston Red Sox players until she spotted a hero standing nearby.

Instead of getting signatures from baseball players, the 7-year-old opted to ask for an autograph from a female U.S. Army Reservist named Olyvia Russell.

RELATED7-Year-old Applies For Job at Google, Gets Letter Back From CEO

“This little girl, she proved to me that what I’m doing in life is okay and I’m doing something that’s good enough,” said Russell.

Makenna has reportedly become totally enamored with the prized ball and plans on buying a case for it as well as bringing it to school for show and tell.

(WATCH the video below)

 

Click To Share The Sweet News With Your Friends

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

COMMENTS