Girl Exits Line For Player's Autographs to Ask Female Solider For Hers...

Girl Exits Line For Player’s Autographs to Ask Female Solider For Hers Instead Uplift

Kids

Little Makenna Woodburn had been standing in line for an autograph from the Boston Red Sox players until she spotted a hero standing nearby.

“This little girl, she proved to me that what I’m doing in life is okay and I’m doing something that’s good enough,” said Russell.

Makenna has reportedly become totally enamored with the prized ball and plans on buying a case for it as well as bringing it to school for show and tell.

