Girl in Isolation With Rare Blood Disorder Gets ‘Great Gatsby’ -Themed Prom

Corrine Bass has lived mostly in isolation since she was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder two years ago.

Because of a bone marrow transplant that she received in February, the high school senior had been spending all of her days recovering in a hospital room.

Even after she was properly treated and returned to school in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, she suffered a remission and was hospitalized in December.

So, in lieu of her missed opportunities, she threw herself a beautiful bash complete with flapper dresses, headbands, beads, and jazz.

