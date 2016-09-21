Here’s How New Yorkers Are Coming Together Following the Chelsea Explosions

USA by McKinley Corbley

After a domestic terrorist detonated several bombs in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City and Seaside, New Jersey, many residents lost their homes in the explosion.

“We are saddened by last night’s explosion,” the hotel wrote on Instagram. “If you live on 23rd between 6th and 7th, bring a proof of address and join us for this evening at The Standard, High Line, for a room and dinner on us.”

Even when the accommodation filled up, the New York establishment started contacting other hotels in the area for assistance.

In addition to The Standard, a kind-hearted Starbucks employee brought coffee and pastries to police officers guarding the scene.

Then on Sunday, two men known as Lee Parker and Ivan White discovered another five undetonated pipe bombs hidden in a trash can at the Elizabeth, New Jersey train station when they were simply searching for a spare backpack.

The duo immediately contacted police officials where the explosives were safely detonated by a bomb squad.

Since Lee is homeless and Ivan lives on a fixed income, a Go Fund Me campaign was set up for donations in honor of their heroism. In just two short days, the page has already raised $15,000.

Lee Parker is the homeless hero who alerted #Elizabeth police about a bomb in the garbage! Now folks saying TY w/$$ pic.twitter.com/BLPjKH0pwS — MichelleCharlesworth (@mcharlesworth7) September 20, 2016

