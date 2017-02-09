Humorous Judge Dismisses “Ridiculous” Ticket When Woman Parks 2 Seconds Early Uplift

Good Laugh by Good News Network

It’s not all doom and gloom in this judiciary court – in fact, Chief Judge Frank Caprio tries to make it feel like quite the opposite.

Sarah had received a ticket for parking in a no-parking zone with restrictions from 8:00AM to 10:00AM. When did the unlucky driver receive the ticket? At exactly 9:59AM, two seconds before the zone restrictions were up.

Chuckling, Caprio couldn’t stop joking about the frivolous penalty: “What does justice demand in this case, is it jail?”

In Sarah’s defense, she said that the clock in her car said it was past 10:00AM. But – since the judge was such a good sport – he let her off the hook anyway.

(WATCH the video below)

