Hundreds of Strangers Escort Dying Dog For Final Walk on Favorite Beach Uplift

Pets by McKinley Corbley

Walnut the dog has had a good long life – but judging by the hundreds of fans escorting him down the beach, he’s going to have one last pawesome memory before he goes.

This 18-year-old whippet and his owner Mark Woods have had a quiet, happy companionship in Cornwall, England. Due to the hound’s old age, however, Walnut’s health recently started deteriorating.

RELATED: Retirement Home For Unwanted Senior Pets Offers Love In Final Years

When he showed up with his weakened pooch in his arms, however, he was shocked to see dozens of strangers from near and far ready to follow them down the beach.

Though Walnut didn’t have the strength to walk the whole way by himself, he was able to go for a bit of a jog and play with the other pups before tiring out.

Dogs may not have the same nine lives that cats do, but I think we can all agree that this whippet lived one to remember.

(WATCH the video below)

Click To Share This Pawesome Story With Your Friends Republish

Reprint