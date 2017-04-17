IKEA Donates Doll Beds to Shelter Cats Waiting to be Adopted Photo of the Day by Steve Ghent

Can a dog and a cat be bunk bed mates? Seems so! They look pretty happy in the double decker DUKTIG toy bed. A post shared by Jules Yap (@ikeahackersofficial) on Aug 12, 2016 at 6:18am PDT

These sweet shelter felines have just been given the most stylish cat beds available on the market, thanks to IKEA.

Rebecca Gordon, the social media manager for the Etobicoke Humane Society in Ontario, Canada, was doing some online shopping when she stumbled upon a solution to their cat bedding problem at the shelter.

RELATED: Mysterious Cat Rescues Injured Tourist From Swiss Mountains

IKEA readily agreed to a 10 bed donation.

“Our floors are easy to clean but not terribly comfortable to lay on,” wrote the organization’s Facebook. “Now cats like Catsby and Frankie have beds of their own to curl up in.”

Though IKEA does not technically make pet furniture, many pet owners have discovered the doll beds are the purr-fect size for their animal friends.

Coincidentally, on the day that Gordon made the phone call to IKEA, the store had already selected a charity for their donation program; which happened to be the Etobicoke Humane Society. When charity members arrived to pick up the beds, the company included $300 in donations along with the beds.

CHECK OUT: IKEA Releases Free Design For Garden Sphere That Feeds a Neighborhood

Gordon explains that the Humane Society is based 100% on donations, which many volunteer staff members treat as a second full-time job. Since the organization published a video of the volunteers assembling the donated beds, it has garnered a lot of publicity.

“I’m really surprised about all the attention the video got,” said Gordon. “It’s good exposure especially because we always need resources for the animals.”

(WATCH the video below)

Click To Share This Pawesome Story With Your Friends – OR, Republish

Reprint (Photo by Etobicoke Humane Society)