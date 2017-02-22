IKEA Releases Free Design For Garden Sphere That Feeds a Neighborhood Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

This easily-constructed new IKEA product could feed dozens of people in your very own neighborhood – and the blueprints are available for download free of charge.

All one needs to make a Grow Room is some plywood, screws, a hammer, and a trip to a local public fab lab. According to Space 10, such technologies as 3D printing and cutting are as accessible as printers.

“This mean most people — in theory — could produce almost anything themselves,” says the organization in a press release. “Just as printers are now ubiquitous; local and on-demand, customized production could become the norm of the future. We’re tapping into this emerging potential by releasing the cutting files for The Growroom.”

Cities like Helsinki, San Francisco, Rio de Janeiro, and Taipei are all reportedly gearing up to construct their own Grow Rooms.

“Local food represents a serious alternative to the global food model. It reduces food miles, our pressure on the environment, and educates our children of where food actually comes from. The result on the dining table is just as fascinating.”

