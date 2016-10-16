Meet The Woman Inspiring a Community of ‘Kindness Warriors’

We’ve seen examples of kind pedestrians paying good deeds forward, but Cate Cook is trying to inspire an entire community to follow in her footsteps.

Cate has been the secret orchestrator of hundreds of secret sweet gestures all over Adelaide, South Australia since January. Her Yours Kindly Facebook page documents all of her anonymous gifts – from leaving bubble wands on park benches, to leaving change taped to parking meters, to leaving flower bouquets in public spaces.

MORE: Man’s Cancer is Healed After Doing Random Acts of Kindness for a Year

“We are a kindness community and people are often sharing kind deeds that they have done – leaving chocolates, opening doors, buying care packs for homeless people, writing inspirational notes, paying for someone’s coffee, etc.,” Cate told the Good News Network. “Recently after a TV interview, the cameraman and sound technician both said that what I am doing is inspiring and such a great thing that they were going to go and do acts of kindness too. It truly is a ripple effect.”

As further evidence of her compassionate nature, Cate celebrated her 62nd birthday in August with 62 different acts of kindness around the city.

WATCH: Simple Act of Kindness Marks His Third Day on the Job

The mission supposedly took seven and a half hours to complete, but she says it was well worth it.

“It was a long, but incredible day. The smiles and genuine appreciation on the faces of people were so uplifting. It truly was a magical day, and I would say the best way to spread happy cheer and enjoy my birthday.”

Get Inspired With Your Friends: Click To Share