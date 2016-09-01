Mysterious Cat Rescues Injured Tourist From Swiss Mountains

Mysterious Cat Rescues Injured Tourist From Swiss Mountains

Dogs may be man’s best friend, but this Hungarian tourist would have had to spend a frosty night in the mountains if it hadn’t been for this friendly little feline leading him to safety.

Reddit user Sc4s2cg had sprained his ankle on one of the many mountain trails of the Bernese Oberland in Gimmelwald, Switzerland. The path that led back to his hostel had just been closed, leaving him lost and stranded in the Alps.

That’s when a black and white cat crossed his path.

“[The cat] was just wandering around, [then] found me while I was resting from a hike,” the traveller said. “Then he was walking and kept looking at me to follow [and] led me straight to the path that would take me back down to the valley.”

Since the Hungarian posted the video to Reddit, there have been dozens of comments from other backpackers and skiers relating similar experiences with the village cat – one of the users even says he apparently belongs to Petra and Walt of the Mountain Hostel in Gimmelwald.

Whatever his heritage, this feline hero has become a purrrrfect internet star overnight.

(WATCH the video below)

 

