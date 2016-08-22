Neighbors Clean Up Vandalism Before Family Returns From Vacation

Neighbors Clean Up Vandalism Before Family Returns From Vacation

by -
0

 

For every mean-spirited person in the world, there’s ten kind ones to take their place.

The Phillips family in Tenino, Washington was on vacation when their neighbor Heidi Russell woke up on Saturday morning to find their house and car covered in spray painted racial slurs.

Resolving to clean up the vandalism before the Phillips returned, Heidi got the whole town to join her in painting over the graffiti.

WATCHCommunity Unites to Clean Up Neighborhood After Milwaukee Riots

Even the officer who took the police report of the incident joined in with the painting party.

By the time the Phillips family returned home with their three kids, they found that the words of hate had already been covered by their compassionate community.

(WATCH the video above)

Multiply The Good – Click To Share

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

COMMENTS