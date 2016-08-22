Neighbors Clean Up Vandalism Before Family Returns From Vacation

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

For every mean-spirited person in the world, there’s ten kind ones to take their place.

Resolving to clean up the vandalism before the Phillips returned, Heidi got the whole town to join her in painting over the graffiti.

WATCH: Community Unites to Clean Up Neighborhood After Milwaukee Riots

Even the officer who took the police report of the incident joined in with the painting party.

By the time the Phillips family returned home with their three kids, they found that the words of hate had already been covered by their compassionate community.

(WATCH the video above)

