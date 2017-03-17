Pastor Finds and Then Gives Away 706-Carat Diamond

This pastor just became a shining example of honesty after he found a massive 706-carat diamond – and then proceeded to give it to his country’s president.

The President, who was appreciative of the pastor’s honesty, promised to reward Emmanuel with a portion of the diamond’s sales.

Since the diamond is only 403 carats short of the largest uncut diamond ever found, it is expected to fetch a large sum of money from the highest bidder.

