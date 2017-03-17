Pastor Finds and Then Gives Away 706-Carat Diamond

This pastor just became a shining example of honesty after he found a massive 706-carat diamond – and then proceeded to give it to his country’s president.

Pastor Emmanuel Momoh, who also works as a miner in his spare time, found the gem in the Kono District of eastern Sierra Leone. He then gave the diamond to President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma for auction on Wednesday.

The President, who was appreciative of the pastor’s honesty, promised to reward Emmanuel with a portion of the diamond’s sales.

Since the diamond is only 403 carats short of the largest uncut diamond ever found, it is expected to fetch a large sum of money from the highest bidder.

(WATCH the video below)

 

