Police Surprise Boy Who Bought Them Lunch With Mini Police Cruiser (WATCH) Photo of the Day by Good News Network

New Jersey police officers were surprised by a little boy who wanted nothing more than to buy them lunch–and now the boys in blue have rewarded the kind gesture.

WATCH: ‘Army of Stand-ins’ Escort Fallen Cop’s Son to First Day of School

The cops were so touched that they took up a collection to buy a mini cop car for the boy so he could patrol his neighborhood.

The police department, located in Hammonton, said on their Facebook page that they ordered personalized decals for the car from the folks at VCI in Berlin, who donated stickers that replicated the actual Winslow Twp Police car insignias.

LOOK: Police Officers Wash Blind Homeless Man’s Feet— And Do A Lot More

They even got license plates emblazoned with the tot’s nickname, “Bubba”.

(WATCH the surprise unveiling in the video below)

SHARE the Love…