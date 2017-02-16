Puppy Rescued From Well After 11 Days is Adopted by Firefighters Who...

Puppy Rescued From Well After 11 Days is Adopted by Firefighters Who Saved It (WATCH) Uplift

Pets by McKinley Corbley

This sweet puppy who enraptured the nation may not have made it out of this gaping well if it weren’t for an entire community making sure that it survived.

A camera that was lowered into the hole showed that the canine looked frightened, but was alive and relatively unharmed.

RELATED VIDEO: Dog Wearing Life Jacket is Found Adrift in Vast Gulf of Mexico

Then the crews established a tent surrounding the hole to make sure that no rain or water would flood the well.

Over the course of the following 11 days, the teams lowered dog food into the hole to make sure it didn’t starve. They could not, however, figure out how to get the puppy out of the well.

The crew attempted using everything from rope and pulleys, to a robotic arm constructed by local high school students – but nothing worked.

WATCH: Hummingbird Refuses to Leave the Dog Who Saved Her Life

As the story gained more and more national attention, it finally caught the eye of Energy Minister Berat Albayrak who offered the services of the Turkish Hard Coal Enterprises.

The team was finally able to mechanically lasso the 3-month-old pup and haul it to safety amidst cheers from everyone present for the suspenseful rescue.

The dog was taken to the veterinarian where he was deemed healthy and unharmed by the ordeal. Local firefighters announced that they would be adopting the pup who has since been dubbed “Kuyu” – which is Turkish for “well”.

(WATCH the video below)

Click To Share This Pawesome Story With Your Friends – OR, Republish

Reprint