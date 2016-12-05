Robo-Spoon Allows Disabled People to Eat With More Control

For people with disabilities such as cerebral palsy, Huntington’s disease, or spinal chord injuries, simple tasks such as using silverware can be more difficult because of unsteady hands.

That’s why Liftware – a team of scientists dedicated to creating eating tools for people with special needs – created a robotic spoon that automatically corrects its level in accordance with the user’s hand position.

The team’s other products, such as the Liftware Steady, has been shown to reduce up to 70% of hand tremors in Parkinson’s patients. The contraption senses what movement is deliberate as opposed to involuntary – it then activates two tiny motors inside the handle to counteract the shaking so patients can eat without spilling.

