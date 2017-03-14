Rugby Team Stops on the Way to Game to Help Stranded Drivers

McKinley Corbley

This South African national rugby team may have been on their way to play a big game, but that didn’t stop them from pulling over to help some Canadian motorists in a big way.

Despite the South Africans being on a deadline to play the Canada Sevens, they stopped their bus so they could hop out and lend a hand.

In a series of videos uploaded to Facebook, the team members are jostling to replace the tire with a spare while the two drivers look on.

“We always want to do things on the field right, but it also starts off the field,” reportedly said team captain Philip Snyman. “That’s exactly what our team stands for. Our culture means touching people’s lives.”

Even though the Blitzboks went on to win 36-7 against Canada after the competition’s finish on Sunday, it is easy to tell that the true winners were the two drivers rescued by the compassionate players.

(WATCH the video below)

