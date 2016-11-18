Scotland Considers Legally Enshrining ‘Right to Food’

The Scottish government is considering enshrining the right to access food, which could aid thousands of citizens living in poverty.

A report issued earlier this year by the Independent Working Group on Food Poverty encouraged the policy change alongside several other recommendations that would help end hunger in the country, such as introducing and funding a system to measure food insecurity in Scotland; improving the value of social security support; and reducing the costs for energy, rent, and transport for low-income households.

The Trussel Trust charity says that there has been a rise in food banks during the recent years with “problems with benefits” listed as the number one reason for attendance.

The report highlights its goal as ending hunger and ensuring access to all people, in particular the poor and people in vulnerable situations, including infants, to safe, nutritious and sufficient food all year round by 2030.

“We recognize that many of the levers required to tackle food insecurity do not lie with the Scottish Government,” says the report. “Nonetheless, we would encourage it to do all within its powers to address the problems that we have outlined and the solutions that we advocate. These recommendations are founded on the principles of dignity and inclusion. People with lived experience of food poverty must be at the heart of the change, and we must tackle food poverty in a way which enhances dignity and embodies respect.”

