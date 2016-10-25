Tipsy Diners Who Wouldn’t Drive Are Surprised By Manager Uplift

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

Paula Grzelak-Shultz and her husband were having a few drinks at Original Joe’s restaurant when they had that realization – they weren’t fit to drive their car home.

The couple figured it wasn’t a big deal, so they got an Uber home and left their automobile in the parking lot.

Though they feared that it was a parking ticket, they discovered that it was a thank you note with a coupon enclosed for free chicken wings from the restaurant’s manager Jay Mclean.

“Just wanted to thank you for leaving your car parked overnight,” the note read. “Not sure if you had consumed alcohol at our restaurant or not, but we wanted to thank you for not drinking and driving. Enclosed is a voucher for one pound of our delicious chicken wings. Please accept this as a thank you for being responsible. Life is valuable, have a great weekend.”

“Jay is a great guy, truly only doing what he feels is right,” Paula wrote on Facebook. “I can’t believe that some people actually are accusing him of taking advantage of the situation. He’s been doing it for over a year, with no expectations. Just being a good guy.”

Photo by Paula Grzelak-Shultz