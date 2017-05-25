Tom Hardy Raises Thousands to Help Care For Bombing Victims Culture

Hollywood dreamboat Tom Hardy isn’t just an action hero on the movie screen – he is ready to take action in real life, too.

On the morning following the Manchester Arena bombing of the Ariana Grande concert, Hardy took to social media to start raising money for the afflicted.

The “Manchester Emergency Fund” has already raised $30,000, which is double its original goal.

“I hope between us, we can raise some funds as a gesture of goodwill and love to help in some small way towards repairing some if any of the damage done in the wake of last night’s events,” says Hardy. “There will be much to do, and for many, the beginning of a new life without those that they love and also a new life damaged irrevocably by the actions of a crime which has no reason, no heartfelt purpose, but was simply a cruel cowardly and barbaric, meaningless act of violence.”

Hardy isn’t the only one stepping up to the plate following Monday’s tragedy, either – Her Majesty the Queen took time out of her schedule to chat with the bombing victims at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital. City residents also came together earlier this week to have a minute of silence for the deceased, following up the solemn sixty seconds with a heartfelt, spontaneous chorus of “Don’t Look Back in Anger” by Oasis.

