Peter Coukoulis may have been trained by the military to be tough as nails – but that didn’t stop him from crying when he unwrapped a furry little Christmas present.

His mother, Dena, wanted to help her son heal – so she got the idea to get him a little beagle pup for Christmas.

His reaction is enough to pluck at the heartstrings of any Scrooge.

(WATCH the video below)

Click To Share This Pawesome Story With Your Friends