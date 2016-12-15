A Trump Supporter and Man He Punched Hug in Court, Vow to...

A Trump Supporter and Man He Punched Hug in Court, Vow to Heal America Together Uplift

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

A 79-year-old Donald Trump supporter who was caught on video sucker-punching a young protestor finally came face-to-face with the man earlier this week – and he was given the chance to apologize.

MORE: Man Who Shot Up Mosque Goes Back For Forgiveness, Finds Hugs Waiting

Though the case carried on until July to continued investigation of McGraw, the sentencing took place yesterday in the Cumberland County courtroom. The senior was given one year of unsupervised probation.

McGraw apologized, said his attack was not racially motivated, and stated that him and Jones were unfortunately just caught up in a “political mess”.

“It just felt good being able to shake his hand…and face him,” Jones told WNCN.

(WATCH the video below)

Click To Share The Inspiring News With Your Friends Republish

Reprint