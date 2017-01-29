UPS Store Owner Spends 4 Years Searching For Owner of Important Package Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

Over the course of his career with a package delivery service, Randy Hoist has seen a lot of mail marked “return to sender”; but the destiny of one box was so important it propelled him on a four year journey to find the proper owner.

The delivery was stranded in Hoist’s UPS Store in Golden Valley, Minnesota, because the intended recipient no longer lived at their address, and the sender was nowhere to be found.

Appreciating the importance of such heirlooms, Hoist began using the internet to track down the man’s son.

After sending over 40 different Facebook messages to possible relatives, he finally discovered the rightful owner: Tim Burchell.

All the effort Hoist invested in the quest turned out to be worth it. Tim was overwhelmed to be reunited with the familial treasures.

“I can’t express how thankful I am that Randy was so passionate to find us,” Tim told Good News Network. “I couldn’t have asked for a better start to 2017. Receiving this package has been priceless.”

The UPS store owner was just as excited. “I felt like a giddy kid.”

“It brought a huge smile to my face knowing that I was able to help this family keep these heirlooms,” he said in an interview with Good News Network.

“Giving up was not an option—not with a family photo album. I was a photographer and I believe that pictures are a way to share and remember your family history. I could never have thrown away something that important.”

