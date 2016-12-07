Veteran and His Service Dog Struggling to Find Work Are Finally Hired Uplift

Clay Luthy is an Air Force veteran who can’t go anywhere without his 10-year-old service dog Charlotte – even to work.

That’s why the dynamic duo is especially overjoyed that they finally landed a job at the Lowe’s in Abilene, Texas.

“They were the best person for the job,” Jay Fellers, the Lowe’s human resources manager told USA Today. “So, we went through the interview process and Clay and his own merit won the job. And we knew he was gonna make a great employee – we just got the benefit of getting Charlotte right along with him.”

Clay says having a service dog has been the best therapy he’s received since leaving the Air Force – and now he can take his therapy with him when he puts on the work uniform.

