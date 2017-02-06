Watch a Dozen Beachgoers Form Human Chain to Rescue Swimmers Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

These lifeguards may not have been able to rescue three struggling swimmers from the vicious waves if it hadn’t been for the help of nearby civilians.

That’s when a dozen pedestrians leapt into action and formed a human chain to help pull the swimmers to safety.

When everyone is successfully brought back to the shore, onlookers erupt into applause while the heroes exchange hugs and kisses in gratitude.

