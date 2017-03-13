Woman Finally Finds Boy Who Left Note for Stolen Windchime Uplift

Christina Reitz has been searching for the boy who left a heart wrenching apology note and $5 bill on her door – and now, she has finally found him.

Christina, a resident of Lakewood, Washington, had originally posted a photo of the note from her Chrissy Marie Facebook account asking if anyone knew the identity of the author.

Rather than being mad over the stolen decoration, Christina was moved by the heartfelt message. She started searching for Jake in order to return his money and give him another windchime for him to keep as his own.

After the letter’s post went viral, Jake’s aunt finally came forward saying that she knew the boy.

Since the family has been grieving, however, they prefer to have their identities remain anonymous. But Christina says that she will soon be meeting with Jake in order to fulfill her mission of showing some compassion to a boy who needs it more than ever.

Reprint (Photo by Christina Reitz)