Woman Searches For Boy Who Left Sweet Note, Money on Her Door

Earlier this week, a woman found a note on her door reporting a theft. But she wasn’t angry when she discovered the letter – quite the opposite, in fact.

Chrissy Marie of Lakewood, Washington received a note at her home with a $5 bill enclosed.

Moved by the sweet note, Chrissy posted a plea on Facebook asking for Jake to come see her so she could return his money.

“Well Jake, I not sure who you are but you can come get your money back, sweetie,” says Chrissy. “I had 3 of those windchimes and you can come back to get your money and also have another one so both of you have your own. I am not mad please come over to my house.”

Chrissy also reportedly lost her mother at a young age, making her very keen to help the mysterious author.

If anyone has any information on who Jake might be, please be sure to contact Chrissy accordingly.

