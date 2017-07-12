Allstate Digs Out 70s TV Ad so Family Can Hear Dad’s Voice – Best Wedding Gift Ever Uplift

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

This family hadn’t heard the voice of their beloved father in over 20 years – until now.

Giusto Patinella was a loving father who passed away in 1994 after a battle with cancer. His two children, Gina and David, have dozens of photos of their father, but no audio or video.

CHECK OUT: 20 Years Later, Man Fulfills Promise to Marry His Preschool Sweetheart

There had been a family legend for several decades about how their father had done an Allstate commercial in 1971. Because the commercial didn’t run for very long, no one had ever seen it.

But then, Gina sent an email to All State asking if they had any way of digging up the commercial from their records.

Despite it being over 50 years old, the company finally found a long lost copy of the ad.

On the eve of David’s wedding, Gina plays the ad in front of the wedding guests – and there is not a dry eye in the room.

“I just can’t believe that so many people went through all of this just to make this happen,” says a tearful David. “I’m gonna watch it a million times. I love it … it’s the best present ever.”

(WATCH the video below)

Click To Share This Sweet Story With Your Friends – OR, Republish

Reprint