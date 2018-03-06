Chadwick Boseman, the stunningly talented star of the new Marvel movie Black Panther, recently revealed in an interview that Denzel Washington actually played a large role in his developing acting career.

Boseman was promoting the action flick on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” earlier this week when he mentioned that he had studied theater at Oxford University in London.

The actor had been taking classes from actress Phylicia Rashad at Howard University when he found out that he had been accepted into the summer exchange class at Oxford. Unfortunately, he did not have the money to attend the course.

But instead of allowing Boseman to miss out on the golden opportunity, Rashad reached out to her celebrity friends for sponsorship.

After attending the course, Boseman received a benefactor’s letter saying that Denzel Washington had paid for him to attend the class.

The Black Panther star finally revealed the identity of his secret benefactor during an interview with Rolling Stone.

“I never wanted to ever say that until I met him,” Boseman told Fallon. “I was doing that Rolling Stone interview, and (the reporter) asked me about it and I was like, ‘You know, I think I can say it now.’ I made it to the point where he’s not going to think I’m trying to get something out of him by saying it.

“The weird thing about it is, I did the interview, and just before the movie came out we did the New York premiere and he came and I met him before the article came out. So I actually lived up to what I originally wanted to do. It was amazing.”

When Washington heard about his role in Boseman’s career, he jokingly told the actor: “Oh, so that’s why I’m here, you owe me money!”

(WATCH the interview below)

