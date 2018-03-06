Theater Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Join
Good News
USA
World
Inspiring
Animals
Laughs
Environment
Heroes
Kids
Self-Help
Founders Blog
Science
Health
Arts & Leisure
Celebrities
Sports
Religion
Reviews
At Home
Business
Top Videos
Good Talks
Good Life
Good Business
Good Health
Good Gifts
Get Involved
Members
Become a Member
Submit Your Own Good News
Submit a News Link or Photo
Gift Memberships
GNN Merch
500GoodThings.com
About Us
About Us
Founder’s Blog
Contact
Press
RSS Feeds
Legal
Sign in
Welcome!
Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password?
Sign up
Welcome!
Register for an account
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
Search
Sign in / Join
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Create a Free Account
Create a Free Account
and join the GNN community!
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Good News Network
Good News
All
USA
World
Inspiring
Animals
Laughs
Environment
Heroes
Kids
Self-Help
Founders Blog
Science
Health
Arts & Leisure
Celebrities
Sports
Religion
Reviews
At Home
Business
Top Videos
Inspiring
Celebrate International Women’s Day With These 5 Badass Women in Science
Business
Random Company Will Pay Man’s Drunken $1,600 Uber Fare As Thank You For Not Drinking and Driving
Inspiring
When Woman Sees Anxious Man Missing His Lost Pen, She Grew Determined to Reunite Them
Science
New Device From MIT Generates Electricity From Thin Air, an ‘Untapped Energy Source’
Good Talks
All
Good Life
Good Business
Good Health
Good Life
Emotional First Aid: The Practical Science Of Healing Emotions
Good Life
5 Ways to Connect With Others: The Key Priority for Problem-Solving
Good Life
Inspired Sleep: How to Put Your Dreams to Work
Good Life
How to Find Your Passion
Good Gifts
Affiliates
‘Within Good’ – Reminder Bracelet
Affiliates
Scarf Filters the City Air Around You
Affiliates
Beautiful Crafts Teach World Cultures to Kids (and Adults)
Affiliates
Sock-of-the-Month Club Gives Thousands to Homeless, too
Affiliates
Spirit-infused Fresh Roasted Coffee From Firefighters
Get Involved
Members
Become a Member
Submit Your Own Good News
Submit a News Link or Photo
Gift Memberships
GNN Merch
500GoodThings.com
About Us
About Us
Founder’s Blog
Contact
Press
RSS Feeds
Legal
Good News
Good Talks
Good Gifts
Home
Tags
Theater
Tag: Theater
‘Black Panther’ Star Reveals That Denzel Washington Paid For His Theatre Studies at Oxford
Mar 6, 2018
Celebrities
Hear the World’s Greatest Voices Read the World’s Greatest Letters
Feb 16, 2018
Celebrities
Theatre Company Creates Sensory-Friendly Christmas Carol Play to Include All Audiences
Dec 19, 2016
Arts & Leisure
New York City Using $5M to Fund Women in Film and Theater
Oct 2, 2016
USA
Foundation Pledges $6Mil For 100,000 Inner City Kids to See ‘Hamilton’
Jun 28, 2016
Arts & Leisure
Andrew Lloyd Webber Donates $1.3Mil For Arts Education in US Schools
Jun 20, 2016
Arts & Leisure
Orlando Theater Group Builds Angel Wings to Protect Funeral from Anti-gay Protestors
Jun 19, 2016
USA
Harry Potter Works Magic On A Whole New Generation in ‘The Cursed Child’
Jun 8, 2016
Arts & Leisure
Cast of Broadway’s The Color Purple Sing Electrifying Prince Tribute Onstage (WATCH)
Apr 22, 2016
Arts & Leisure
Four Sets Of Twins Stage Time Travel Prank on NYC Subway (WATCH)
Apr 11, 2016
Laughs
Learning Disabilities Don’t Mean You Can’t Perform Intense Shakespeare Speeches (WATCH)
Apr 9, 2016
Arts & Leisure
Tim Robbins Has Prison Drama Class That Cuts Recidivism in Half
Mar 21, 2016
Arts & Leisure
Hello, Dolly! Bette Midler to Star in Beloved Broadway Musical Revival
Jan 19, 2016
Arts & Leisure
Youngest Black Actor Makes History Twice in ‘Les Miz’ Broadway Role
Aug 4, 2015
Arts & Leisure
Broadway Casts of Aladdin and Lion King Get Stuck at Same Airport, Have A Sing-Off
Jun 5, 2015
Top Videos
Surprise Pirate Party Thrown for Boy Who Lost an Eye
Apr 2, 2015
Inspiring
Actors Help Veterans to Vent Emotions Using Shakespeare
Dec 1, 2014
Arts & Leisure
Bridge Dancer Shares Love, Cheers Up Commuting Audience
Aug 4, 2014
Arts & Leisure
Kristin Chenoweth Pulls Teacher From Audience for a Stunning Duet
Sep 3, 2013
Arts & Leisure
Former Homeless Man Now a Star on the Opera Stage
Oct 4, 2012
Arts & Leisure
1
2
Page 1 of 2
The Good News Guru
Listen to Inspiring Radio Stories Fridays on The Good News Guru—Archived Here
Feb 28, 2018
Founders Blog
Follow us on Instagram
@goodnewsnetwork
Good Talks
Shop
About
Support GNN
App
Contact
Privacy
© Copyright 1997–2017 GNN, LLC