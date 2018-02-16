While some people may have been spending their Valentine’s Day eating chocolate, the “Butt Lady of Auburn” spent the holiday picking up cigarette butts.

This is not the first time that she has picked up local litter, either – over the course of the last three and a half years, Sally Dawley has been working to make Auburn, California a little cleaner by picking up cigarette butts.

On Wednesday, she passed a major personal milestone by picking up her millionth butt in a diner parking lot.

“I got tired of going on my walks and seeing cigarette butts everywhere,” she told FOX40.

Despite reaching such an impressive goal, Dawley doesn’t plan on stopping any time soon. She hopes that people will see her story and become inspired to start throwing away their butts – or better yet, to stop smoking altogether.

In fact, people in surrounding cities have already reached out to the Butt Lady for help in orchestrating their own clean-up initiatives.

(WATCH the video below)

Photo by CBS News