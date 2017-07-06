Detroit Just Hired 8,000 Youths for Summer Jobs News

Over 8,000 Detroit youths will be receiving paychecks this summer for their work with the city.

Mayor Mike Duggan, who announced the achievement earlier this week, says that the jobs are more than just a means of making money – they also provide valuable work experience and meaningful employment to thousands of city youngsters.

The young workers will be earning $7.50 to $9.50 per hour and working roughly 20 hours per week starting on Monday.

Applicants were required to be between the ages of 17 and 24. Depending on their field of work, they will also be given the opportunity to earn certifications in areas such as medical first responder training, workplace safety, and culinary art.

The $10 million price tag of the program was paid for through sponsorships, fundraising, and private donations.

“We know first-hand the importance of providing summer jobs for our youth and how that experience can transform their lives and put them on a path to success,” Duggan said in a statement. “I am extremely grateful to the many sponsors and employers who joined with us to make this program possible.”

