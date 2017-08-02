Clooney’s Foundation to Open 7 Schools for 3,000 Syrian Refugee Children Culture

Celebrities by Good News Network

George and Amal Clooney are making sure that despite the overwhelming obstacles faced by Syrian refugee children overseas, they will have the opportunity to seek an education.

That’s because the Clooney Foundation for Justice has just announced that they will be donating $2.25 million to build 7 public schools for 3,000 Syrian refugee children in Lebanon.

“They have been victims of geography and circumstance, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t hope,” said the couple in a statement to the AP. “Our goal with this initiative is to help provide Syrian refugee children with an education and put them on a path to be the future leaders their generation desperately needs.”

“Thousands of young Syrian refugees are at risk – the risk of never being a productive part of society. Formal education can help change that. That’s our goal with this initiative. We don’t want to lose an entire generation because they had the bad luck of being born in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said the Clooneys.

Reprint (Photo by George Baird, CC / Unicef, Romenzi)