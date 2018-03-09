A no-kill Illinois animal shelter now has more armchairs than a furniture store thanks to an adorable 10-second clip that has gone viral.

The Knox County Humane Society in Galesburg posted a plea on social media asking for viewers to donate their old armchairs so their dog and cat residents could have comfy places to sleep while they wait for their forever homes.

Not only that, but they supplemented the request with a quick video depicting three of their canines – Mickey, Tango, and Goober – lounging in some elegant chairs.

“The shelter pets absolutely love their chairs! If anyone has any older chairs they no longer want, please think of the shelter pets!” read the caption for the video.

Since posting the pawesome video, the shelter has received dozens of chairs, all of which will go towards housing their animal residents. The Galesburg shelter can reportedly hold up to fifty cats and fifty dogs.

The shelter workers first got the idea for the scheme when they gave a pup named Buster Brown the job of guarding the front desk. While he was posted in the lobby, Buster refused to leave his spot on a chair.

The volunteer staff liked the idea of being able to keep their animals comfortable while they lived in the kennels – so they reached out on social media.

Thanks to their successful furniture campaign, other shelters around the country are asking for similar donations.

