12-year-old Jaxon the dog refuses to play with anything if it isn’t his green dragon toy.

His owner, Kelli Brown of Bowling Green, Kentucky, has tried to replace “Greenie” the dog toy multiple times, but her senior pup has stubbornly refused to change his mind.

“We’ve tried other green toys over the years, he won’t have anything to do with them,” Brown wrote on Twitter. “And– there was a red and yellow version of his fave toy– same size, same fabric, just a different color and no dice. What a weirdo.”

When Greenie finally started to deteriorate beyond repair, Brown started searching the internet for a replacement – but the toy had been discontinued by the manufacturing company.

She then took to Twitter and begged for help finding another Greenie.

Luckily, her tweet was spotted by a PetSmart worker named Ken.

Ken began her search in the clearance section of the store she worked at. When she couldn’t find any of the dragons, she posted about the dilemma on a PetSmart employee Facebook page until they were all able to dig up a dozen of the retired toys.

@matt___nelson @dog_rates @kkennynicole Remember posting Baby J’s plea for a retired PetSmart toy (Greenie) awhile back? Happy to say the power of the internet came through BIG TIME. He is so happy right now... thank you all!!! ❤️🐶 pic.twitter.com/fq6OHIuXwU — Kelli Brown (@kelnkass) February 22, 2018

Brown received them in the mail one month after her initial plea.

Needless to say, the senior canine was overjoyed to find himself suddenly surrounded by a dozen of his precious toys.

“Happy to say the power of the internet came through BIG TIME,” says Brown. “[Jaxon] is so happy right now… thank you all!!!”

(WATCH the video below)

Photo by Kelly Brown