Cops Pay Restaurant Bill For Couple Who Refused To Sit Next To Them
When a couple refused to sit near police officers at a restaurant, the cops picked up their tab — and even threw in a 35% tip.
The officers, from Homestead and Whitaker, which is three miles from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, were having dinner Saturday when the couple was to be seated near them. The man insisted on sitting on the opposite side of the restaurant.
The officers paid the $28.50 check and left a message on it:
“Sir, your check was paid for by the police officers that you didn’t want to sit next to. Thank you for your support. I left a $10.00 tip too.”
“Essentially the whole goal of it was to let him know that we’re not here to hurt you, we’re not here for that,” Homestead Officer Chuck Thomas told WTAE News. “We’re here for you. We work for the public. And we just want to better the relationship between the community and the police.”
(WATCH the video below from WTAE News) — Photos: WTAE; geralt, CC
I like being protected by the police and respect them as a good line of defence for me. I’m proud of these police officers from Homestead and Whitaker and their charitable actions in a restaurant.
Nice gesture however the silence of good cops of the activities of bad cops on more important issues hurts us all. Instead of proving to civilians your good intentions – and that is not to say this small gesture wasn’t appreciated -show the bad cops that their bad behavior will not be tolerated.