Cops Pay Restaurant Bill For Couple Who Refused To Sit Next To Them Uplift

Inspiring by Terry Turner

When a couple refused to sit near police officers at a restaurant, the cops picked up their tab — and even threw in a 35% tip.

The officers, from Homestead and Whitaker, which is three miles from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, were having dinner Saturday when the couple was to be seated near them. The man insisted on sitting on the opposite side of the restaurant.

The officers paid the $28.50 check and left a message on it:

“Sir, your check was paid for by the police officers that you didn’t want to sit next to. Thank you for your support. I left a $10.00 tip too.”

“Essentially the whole goal of it was to let him know that we’re not here to hurt you, we’re not here for that,” Homestead Officer Chuck Thomas told WTAE News. “We’re here for you. We work for the public. And we just want to better the relationship between the community and the police.”

(WATCH the video below from WTAE News) — Photos: WTAE; geralt, CC

