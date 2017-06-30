Dad of Bullied Boy Asks For Celebs to Wish Son a Happy Birthday, Amazed by Responses

Dad of Bullied Boy Asks For Celebs to Wish Son a Happy...

All this English dad wanted for his son’s birthday was someone famous or esteemed to say some kind words about him – little did the father know that young Ollie was about to become the talk of Tinseltown.

Christopher, who is Ollie’s dad, first took to social media asking if celebrities could give his son a shoutout in recognition of his 9th birthday.

“I would be so grateful and I appreciate it is an odd request. Just would love someone to tell him he does mean something,” he added.

Soon after Christopher published the tweets, he was inundated with love for Ollie.

Sports teams, police departments, television hosts, movie stars, politicians – even astronauts – all made special messages for Ollie.

Former Labor party leader Ed Miliband, as well as Canada’s first astronaut on the moon Chris Hadfield, American singer and actor Dionne Warwick, and the City of Manchester were among the thousands of well-wishers reaching out to Ollie.

Additionally, Ollie was sent personalized videos from Good Morning Britain, Jake Humpherey, Ben Shires of CBBC, and YouTube star Alfie Deyes. One of the illustrators from the Simpsons even sent a drawing of Bart Simpson saying happy birthday.

Oscar award-wining actor Russell Crowe wrote: “Hey Ollie, heard it was your birthday. 9 years old eh? Congratulations, Happy Birthday!!

The English Football Association invited the youngster to the games by saying: “Happy birthday, Ollie! Fancy coming to see us in September? Let us know and we’ll make it happen.”

Lewinsky, who is an outspoken advocate against bullying, wrote: “Happy birthday, ollie! we’re rooting for you to have a gr8 day… + rooting for you always. hang in there!”

The original thread goes on and on, but one thing is for sure – Ollie was given a birthday surprise that he will never forget.

Hey Chris - don't know if Ollie watches CBBC but I've recorded a little message for his birthday. Hope it helps! 🎂🎂🎂 pic.twitter.com/P5mKlHNIGw — Ben Shires (@BenShires) June 29, 2017

Happy Birthday Ollie from a guy on @TheSimpsons who's not quite famous but draws a kid who is =) I hope you have an AWESOME day! pic.twitter.com/f7itI4XdfW — Eric Keyes (@monkeyes) June 29, 2017

