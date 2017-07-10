Fallen Officer’s Family Given $100,000 From 9/11 Hero Foundation Uplift

Heroes by McKinley Corbley

While New York City may be grieving the recent loss of a police officer, a hero from the city’s past is forging an inspiring legacy of honoring the community’s civil servants.

48-year-old Officer Miosotis Familia of the NYPD was slain while on patrol in the Bronx last week, leaving her three children behind without a guardian.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation that was set up in Stephen’s honor announced earlier this week that they would be donating $100,000 to the children. A donation page was also set up by the foundation for additional financial contributions.

Familia reportedly worked for the Red Cross and was a 12-year veteran of the police force. Her funeral, which took place earlier today, was crowded with coworkers, neighbors, city officials, and acquaintances who admired the officer’s sunny attitude.

Reprint (Photo by NYPD / Tunnels to Towers Foundation)