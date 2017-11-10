Father Forgives Man Involved With Son’s Murder, Hugs Him in Court Uplift

Inspiring by Good News Network

While some people might say that you have to fight fire with fire, this Kentucky father is taking a softer approach.

Earlier this week in Lexington, a sentencing hearing was held in court for Trey Relford, a man convicted for his involvement in the robbery and death of 22-year-old Salahuddin Jitmoud in 2015.

Salahuddin’s father, Jitmoud, addressed the courtroom during the sentencing – but he surprised the witnesses by saying that he forgave Relford for his role in the crime.

RELATED: Students of Acid Attack Forgive Their Assailant: “Mental illness is not a choice”

“I’m angry at the devil, who is misguiding you and misleading you to do such a horrible crime,” Jitmoud told Relford on Tuesday. “I don’t blame you. I’m not angry at you. I forgive you.”

According to WLEX, Relford tearfully responded by saying: “There’s not much I can really say. I’m sorry about what happened that day. I cannot do [anything] to give that back to you.”

MORE: Man Who Shot Up Mosque Goes Back For Forgiveness, Finds Hugs Waiting

Jitmoud then embraced Relford in the middle of the courtroom.

The event was so emotional, in fact, the judge had to call for a recess.

After Relford was sentenced to 31 years in prison, the compassionate father reportedly whispered to “do good deeds” once he gets out of prison and that he has “confidence that Allah is forgiving.”

(WATCH the video below)

Click To Share The Emotional Story With Your Friends – Photo by WLEX